MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Metropolitan Airport Commission on Monday approved a minimum wage increase of $15 an hour for workers at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. The Commissioners voted unanimously to pass the policy.

Currently, the minimum wage at the Twin Cities airport is $11 an hour. For years, workers have pushed alongside union leadership to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour. According to the approved plan, the wage increase will be phased in over the next year and a half.

Glen Brown, who is Black and works at the airport, told reporters at a Monday press conference that the increase would not only be an economic boost to workers, but also a step toward addressing racial disparities in Minnesota.

“After years of fighting, after rallies, protests, meetings, hearings and more, today we have a vote to raise the minimum wage at the MSP Airport to $15 per hour. This is an important step towards making sure this wonderful airport, which has won so many awards, is a place where everyone who helps make it run is treated with the respect we deserve,” said Brown

Under the first phase of the plan, workers will see a pay increase starting in January, when pay will be bumped to $13 an hour. Six months later, pay will be increased to $14 an hour. The $15 an hour benchmark will then be reached in January of 2022.

The minimum wage increase will coincide with Minneapolis’ $15 minimum wage plan.