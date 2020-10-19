MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota health officials on Monday reported 1,632 new COVID-19 cases and five more deaths.
According to Minnesota Department of Health data, there have been 124,439 cases since March, with 109,963 of those patients no longer needing to be quarantined. More than 8,916 people have needed hospitalization since the pandemic began.
MORE: Minnesota Health Dept.’s Situation Report On COVID-19
The state’s death toll is now 2,239. Of those who have died, 1,578 have occurred in long-term care or assisted living facilities.
Testing is now at 2,511,395 overall in the state. MDH reports that a total of 20,603 antigen tests have also been completed since the start of the pandemic.
According to the state’s Dial Back Dashboard, the positivity rate is hovering around 5% as of Oct. 7. Another measure by which authorities are determining the state’s progress is the number of new cases per 100,000 residents. As of now, the Dial Back Dashboard reports that figure is at 22 per 100,000.
