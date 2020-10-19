MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a double fatal crash between a semi and a car south of the Twin Cities Monday morning.
According to the state patrol, the fatal crash occurred shortly after 7:30 a.m. on Highway 19, near Baldwin Avenue, about two miles east of Interstate 35 in an area near Northfield.
There, a semi was traveling westbound and a passenger car was traveling eastbound when they collided head-on. After the initial impact, another vehicle traveling eastbound, a straight truck, was involved in the crash.
Both drivers of the passenger car and semi were killed. There were no injuries in the third vehicle, which had two occupants.
Details on the crash are limited, but it is an active scene and more information is expected. Check back for more.
