MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hardware stores were busy Monday with families racing to prepare for the upcoming snow.

In Minnetonka, Kyle Molin of Chaska was back at Frattallone’s Ace Hardware to grab his snow blower out of storage sooner than he expected.

“Thought I was kind of ahead of the game, but turns out might be good timing,” Molin said.

Troy Peifer of Shorewood came in to buy a new snow blower. His son, Luke, insisted on heated grips.

“I think it kind of started the decision a little bit there once we saw the snow falling down,” Peifer said.

Managers at the store said it’s exciting being so busy. They’re selling plenty of items to winterproof and protect people’s homes, including ice melt, shovels and window kits.

The recent cold weather has had Maria Fisher of Excelsior thinking of the community garden she takes care of.

“We have to take everything out every season at the fall, so you have to clean it up,” Fisher said. “That means just taking all the tomato plants, even though they’re still producing, you have to get them out.”

The early snow forecast had more than one customer at the store bring up the infamous Halloween blizzard of 1991.

“Of course, if you’re of a certain age … you remember that,” Molin said.

