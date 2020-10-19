MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Republicans say now is the time to open up Minnesota, despite rising numbers of COVID-19 cases.

“We think its absolutely essential that kids are in school,” Senator Paul Gazelka said.

Senate Majority leader Paul Gazelka and House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt unveiled a one page contract that includes: allowing kids back in school, allowing all school sports and activities to resume and allowing local communities to decide bar and restaurant rules.

“We trust our parents and our school boards, we trust our city councils and our local communities to keep our citizens and our kids safe,” Rep. Kurt Daudt said.

Senator Gazelka says voters are so angry over the governor’s Covid restrictions that he expects in two weeks voters will elect Republican majorities in both the Minnesota House and Senate.

As Republicans made their announcement, Governor Tim Walz was touring southern Minnesota farms to announce federal COVID aid for local farmers.

Walz seemed genuinely frustrated.

“Maybe they found the cure for COVID while i was gone down here,” Walz said.

The governor says Minnesota is fairing better than neighboring states but warns that could change.

“I don’t want to see a set up like we did in Wisconsin — a hospital set up in the state fair grounds,” the governor added.

Democrats are also looking hard at control of the legislature this election, they feel pretty good about their 16 seat majority in the House. As for the Republicans three seat Majority in the Senate, Democrats think that is vulnerable and they believe they can flip the Senate and take control.

All of Minnesota’s 201 state legislators are up for election in two weeks.