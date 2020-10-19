MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Winter is arriving early this year as much of Minnesota is expected to see accumulating snow on Tuesday.
The National Weather Service says most of the state as well as western Wisconsin will see about 2 inches of snow stack up. Some areas of central Minnesota could see totals as high as four inches.
Forecaster Katie Steiner says that snow will move into southwestern Minnesota on Tuesday morning and push into the Twin Cities around lunchtime. The snow could fall until evening.
Drivers are advised to prepare for the snow and drive carefully. Because temperatures will likely be above freezing Tuesday afternoon, it’s unlikely the snow will stick to the roads. Still, ramps and bridges could become slick.
The communities with the best chances to see 2 inches of snow or more are just north of the Twin Cities metro and the Interstate 94 corridor, as well as western Wisconsin.
As for the rest of the week, don’t expect a warm-up. High temperatures will remain in the 40s, with more chances of rain/snow on Thursday and Friday.
According to Steiner, this below-average, November-like weather looks to last until the end of the month.
