MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Investigators say a 20-year-old man who was found dead in the Carlos Avery State Wildlife Management Area Saturday morning may have been murdered.
The body of Mort Siwe, from St. Paul, was found just before 10 a.m. near the 8000 block of Headquarters Road in Columbus, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s office.
Deputies at the scene said Siwe had suffered “visible external injuries,” and the Midwest Medical Examiner’s office later said those injuries appeared to be the result of an assault.
Anyone with information on Siwe’s death is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 763-427-1212.
