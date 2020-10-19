MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The St. Cloud Police Department is investigating a pair of shootings that targeted two homes and are believed to be related.
According to the police, at 6:37 a.m. Monday, officers were called to the 1500 block of 2nd Street North on reports of possible gunshots being fired. Officers arrived at the scene and found the residence and a vehicle in the driveway “with damage consistent with gunshots.”
Ten minutes after the initial call, officers were notified of additional shots being fired near the 1500 block of 10th Avenue South, which is about 1.7 miles from the first shooting location. A home and a vehicle in the driveway were also damaged by gunfire, according to police.
Both houses were occupied at the time of the shooting, but no injuries were reported.
Police believe the incidents are related and do not appear random. The investigation is active and police say anyone with information is urged to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200, or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 320-255-1301, 1-800-255-1301, or at http://www.tricountycrimestoppers.org.
