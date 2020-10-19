MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in St. Louis County say a man was rescued from the Boundary Waters Saturday morning.
According to the sheriff’s office, an Ely area outfitter reported receiving an SOS device notification from one of its clients who had been dropped off earlier in the day to canoe in Nina-Moose Lake off of Echo Trail.
The client had activated his SOS device and stated, “help wet and cold,” the sheriff’s office said.
After a short search, the St. Louis County Rescue Squad found the man wet and cold near his last location.
According to the sheriff’s office, the individual was treated for exposure and then was evacuated out of the area. No injuries were reported and the man was in good health upon return to the landing.
The sheriff’s office would like to remind all who venture into the BWCA to prepare for all conditions and to travel with an SOS device in case of emergencies.
