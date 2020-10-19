MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 45-year-old St. Paul man is in custody after authorities say he was sent several pounds of methamphetamine and marijuana in the mail.
The CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force says the United States Post Service was tipped off to suspicious packages being delivered between Nevada and an address in Eden Valley, which is about 30 miles southwest of St. Cloud.
A K-9 officer detected drugs in the packages, and investigators soon found more than five pounds of meth and four-and-a-half pounds of marijuana.
Officers then staged a delivery of packages to the address, and arrested the man who retrieved them, after a brief foot chase. The name of the suspect hasn’t been released, and it isn’t clear if he’s been charged yet.
The case is being investigated by several agencies, including the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Mille Lacs Tribal Police Department.
