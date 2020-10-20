MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol is releasing more information in a deadly crash involving several vehicles near Royalton, Minnesota Monday morning.
According to the state patrol, the crash occurred at 7:13 a.m. on eastbound Highway 10 at 83rd Street in Morrison County, just north of Royalton. There, a 2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor was traveling west on the highway when it crossed the center median and collided with four other vehicles.
In the Mitsubishi, a 21-year-old man, Logan Dewitz, was killed in the crash and a 19-year-old man, Hunter Burow, suffered life threatening injuries. Both are from Wanamingo, Minnesota. Burow was taken to St. Cloud Hospital. The state patrol says they were not wearing seat belts. It is unknown who was the driver or passenger.
In a 2019 Jeep Cherokee, the driver, identified as 65-year-old Alan Majaski of Little Falls, suffered life threatening injuries and is also at the St. Cloud Hospital. A passenger, Marie Majaski, 61, and also of Little Falls, died in the crash. Both were wearing seat belts.
Three additional vehicles — a 2018 Toyota Highlander, a 2015 Nissan Rogue and 2016 Nissan Rogue — were also involved. There were two other non-life threatening injuries reported amongst those vehicles.
In total, there were two fatalities, two life-threatening injuries, two non-life threatening injuries and one person who did not suffer any injuries of the seven individuals involved in the crash.
Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.
Another crash on Monday near Northfield also involved victims not wearing seat belts.
