MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With two weeks to go before Election Day, Minneapolis city officials say over 100,000 absentee ballots have been returned to election officials.
It’s the first time the city has received this many absentee ballots in an election.
“The high number comes as health officials and the City support voting early, especially by mail, to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” the city said in a release Tuesday.
According to city officials, the city has received 100,691 completed absentee ballots from Minneapolis voters, which includes early votes cast at Early Vote Centers, ballots received in the mail and dropped off in-person.
There were 271,049 registered voters in Minneapolis as of Oct. 13, with that number likely to grow as more people register to vote through Election Day.
Voters who want to vote early by mail need to apply for mail ballots no later than Oct. 20. Minneapolis has 13 mail ballot drop-off locations open through Nov. 3.
