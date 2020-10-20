MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An Amazon fulfillment center has been approved for Lakeville, Minnesota.
On Monday night, the Lakeville City Council approved plans for a 750,000 square foot Amazon fulfillment center, located on the southwest corner of 217th Street and Dodd Road.
The center is expected to launch next year, creating hundreds of full-time jobs. Amazon employees at the site will be working with “innovative technologies” to process larger customer items, like mattresses, grills and exercise equipment.
Following the city council’s approval, Lakeville Mayor Doug Anderson welcomed Amazon to the city.
“I’m very excited about this for our community,” he said.
Amazon representative Kirsten Wenker also released a statement.
“Amazon leverages its scale for good and makes investments to support communities. We are excited to join the Lakeville community and bring hundreds of full-time jobs. We provide a great place to work with highly competitive pay, benefits from day-one, and training programs for in demand jobs,” Wenker said.
According to Amazon, the company has invested more than $2 billion in Minnesota, including infrastructure and compensation to employees in the state.
You must log in to post a comment.