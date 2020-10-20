Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — What makes your heart race, gives you goosebumps or the heebie-geebies? An annual report reveals the biggest phobias by state, based on search data.
Anthropophobia — the fear of people — was the biggest overall phobia.
However, in both Minnesota and Wisconsin, aquaphobia (the fear of water) was most searched.
Iowa’s search indicates a strong sense of coulrophobia in the state. That’s the fear of clowns.
North Dakota and South Dakota are both represented by trypanophobia, the fear of needles.
You must log in to post a comment.