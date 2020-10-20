CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — What makes your heart race, gives you goosebumps or the heebie-geebies? An annual report reveals the biggest phobias by state, based on search data.

Anthropophobia — the fear of people — was the biggest overall phobia.

However, in both Minnesota and Wisconsin, aquaphobia (the fear of water) was most searched.

Iowa’s search indicates a strong sense of coulrophobia in the state. That’s the fear of clowns.

North Dakota and South Dakota are both represented by trypanophobia, the fear of needles.

