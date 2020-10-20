MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Just a week and a half ago, temperatures in the Twin Cities were in the 80s. On Tuesday, a winter storm in October was bringing nearly a half foot of snow to parts of Minnesota.

WCCO meteorologist Chris Shaffer says this may go down as the second largest October snow in Minnesota — right behind the Halloween blizzard of 1991.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for areas along and near the US-12 corridor, from Montevideo and Granite Falls east to the Twin Cities and western Wisconsin.

People have mixed reactions to this early October snow, but most agreed that, while kind of pretty, the snow is here just plain too early.

In Excelsior, store owners and people running errands stopped to just stand outside and take in the beauty of the snow coming down on the quaint Water Street. The city already has some lights strung up, making it look more like the holidays.

“It’s a beautiful winter wonderland,” Elizabeth Flom said.

Not everyone, though, was prepared for the early snow.

“No scraper yet,” Kerri Hexum said. “On that when I get home.”

Hexum was left clearing off her car with her hands, and will have to take her boat off the frigid waters of Lake Minnetonka.

“It’s so pretty but it’s too early. Half the boats are still on the water. It’s crazy,” Hexum said.

As the snow flakes started falling in Minneapolis, 8-year-old Mason Yttreness could hardly contain his excitement.

“I think it’s awesome. Winter is my favorite season,” he said.

He took a family walk in the snow during his recess from distance learning. His mother and father are working from home. For many, the first measurable snow of the season had them thankful to be working from home.

And, of course, the early snow meant some had to deal with deferred fall chores.

WCCO’s Kate Raddatz contacted Buck Hill Tuesday morning. They said they will be open this season but they just didn’t anticipate having this kind of snow in October, so they aren’t quite ready for skiiers yet.