MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Minnesota, and across the globe, another restaurant in the Twin Cities is throwing in the towel.
WCCO’s Jason DeRusha reports that the original Senser’s location in Roseville is shutting down permanently, after more than three decades in business.
“It was a very difficult decision that had to be made, but due to the pandemic and the difficult times that many businesses are enduring, we had no other choice,” general manager Steve Deziel said.
WEB EXTRA: Map Of Restaurants In The Twin Cities Metro Area That Have Closed Since COVID-19
The Bloomington location will remain open.
Senser’s has been in business in Roseville for 32 years, Deziel said.
“The support from the public and the friendships that were made will always be cherished. The staff in Roseville were extremely dedicated workers and we wish them nothing but the best,” Deziel said.
