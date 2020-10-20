MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After decades in Dinkytown, the Purple Onion is closed.
“It is with great sadness that we announce our permanent closure,” the cafe wrote Monday on its Facebook page.
The Purple Onion, located at the intersection of 13th and University avenues, served the University of Minnesota Twin Cities campus community for 30 years.
The owners did not give a specific reason for the closure in the Facebook post. However, they said that close friends could still visit them at Carbone’s Pizza in West St. Paul.
The Purple Onion’s closure comes as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to ravage the service industry in the Twin Cities.
Dozens of establishments in the metro have closed (or plan to close in coming weeks). A few prominent ones include The Butcher and the Board in downtown Minneapolis, Fuji Ya in south Minneapolis and In Bloom in St. Paul.
You must log in to post a comment.