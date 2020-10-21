MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two men were hospitalized late Thursday morning after being shot in downtown St. Paul.
The St. Paul Police Department says the shooting happened around 11:20 a.m. near in the intersection of 5th and Cedar streets. Responding officers found two men with gunshot wounds to their legs in the nearby skyway, where they’d fled after the shooting.
Emergency crews brought the victims to Regions Hospital for treatment. Their injuries were described as non-life-threatening.
Investigators say the gunfire erupted after the men got into an argument with another group of people. The shooting was not random, police say.
So far, no arrests have been made. The shooting remains under investigation.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 651-291-1111
