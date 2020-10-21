MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Polk County Sheriff’s office says a driver is dead, and their passenger is fighting for his life after a single-vehicle crash Wednesday evening in St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin.
Deputies were called to Highway 87, near County Road I, just after 6 p.m., where they found a severely damaged Chevrolet HHR.
Investigators say the SUV was heading southbound on Hwy. 87 when it suddenly and sharply veered to left after passing the C.R. I intersection. The SUV went off into the ditch on the east side of the road, rolled over, then hit a tree with its roof.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while their passenger was flown to Regions Hospital in St. Paul. His condition has not been released.
The names of both victims are being withheld while the crash is still under investigation.
