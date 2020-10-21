MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The telework policy for Minnesota’s state workers has been extended into June 2021.
A representative with Minnesota Management and Budget (MMB) confirmed the move Wednesday, which is expected to impact thousands of employees.
“State agencies have a responsibility to employees to provide predictability, especially for those with children learning remotely. Minnesota Management and Budget has advised agencies to continue their current telework policy until the end of this school year unless the path of the virus and response effort dictate a change,” the department said.
The decision will impact about 28,000 state workers who currently work from home under the state’s “work from home if you can” telework policy. That’s about half of the overall workforce.
Earlier this month, Target made a similar move for those who work at its headquarters in downtown Minneapolis.
