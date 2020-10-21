Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — No one was hurt after a plane slid off a runway late Tuesday night in central Wisconsin.
Officials at the Central Wisconsin Airport in Mosinee, Wisconsin, say an American Eagle Flight from Chicago’s O’Hare Airport got stuck in the snow while trying to land.
While no one was hurt, passengers said they were stuck on the plane for about an hour and a half.
The incident happened after a record-breaking mid-October snowstorm Tuesday dropped several inches of wet, heavy snow across Minnesota and Wisconsin.
