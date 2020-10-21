Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Since there’s now snow on the ground, we may as well talk about holiday shopping. The annual Deloitte Holiday survey asked 4,000 customers about their habits.
Shoppers are expected to spend $1,387 per household this year, which is down 7% year over year.
Just over half of all shoppers feel anxious about shopping in store.
Sixty-five percent say they prefer shopping online to avoid crowds, and 43% prefer to shop their neighborhood businesses instead of huge chains.
