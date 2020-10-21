Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The United States Postal Service (USPS) is now hiring for the largest mailing season of the year.
The Postal Service is looking to fill 250 temporary holiday positions throughout Minnesota and western Wisconsin to prepare for the upcoming increase in volume.
Applicants must be 18 years of age or older (16 years old with a high school diploma or GED) and be able to pass a background check and drug test.
In addition to City Carrier Assistants ($17.29/hr) and Rural Carrier Associates ($18.56/hr), USPS is also hiring for the following positions throughout Minnesota and Western Wisconsin:
- Mail Handler Assistant (MHA)- $16.55/hr
- Tractor Trailer Operator (TTO)- $23.20-$31.84/hr
- Holiday City Carrier (HCC)- $17.29/hr
- Holiday Clerk Assistant (HCA)- $18.15/hr
- PSE Mail Processing Clerk (PSE 813)- $18.15/hr
USPS says many positions offer limited benefits and paid vacation time accrual.
Those interested may apply here.
You must log in to post a comment.