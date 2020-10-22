School Closings:Several schools in central and northern Minnesota are closed today as heavy snow is expected across the area.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.

Kimberlea Jean Becklund, 28, was last seen near Redwood Falls on Monday. Officials say the vehicle Becklund was driving was found abandoned outside of Redwood Falls on Thursday.

Two pictures of Kimberlea Jean Becklund (credit: Minnesota BCA)

Becklund was last seen wearing light-colored jeans, brown cowboy boots, a purple t-shirt and a blackish-grey full-zip North Face jacket.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office at (507)-637-4036.

