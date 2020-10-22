Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.
Kimberlea Jean Becklund, 28, was last seen near Redwood Falls on Monday. Officials say the vehicle Becklund was driving was found abandoned outside of Redwood Falls on Thursday.
Becklund was last seen wearing light-colored jeans, brown cowboy boots, a purple t-shirt and a blackish-grey full-zip North Face jacket.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office at (507)-637-4036.
