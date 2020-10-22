MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Governor Tim Walz on Thursday announced the appointment of Jerrod Shermoen as a District Court Judge in Minnesota’s Ninth Judicial District. Mr. Shermoen will be filling the vacancy that occurred upon the retirement of the Honorable Charles M. Leduc.
“Mr. Shermoen will be an excellent addition to the Ninth Judicial District,” said Walz. “Mr. Shermoen has a wealth of legal experience and has developed the temperament and management skills necessary to serve the people of the Ninth Judicial District well.”
Shermoen is an attorney and president at ShermoenJaksa Law, PLLC. In addition to managing the firm, he also has experience litigating a vast array of disputes, including contract, commercial, real estate, probate, family law, and criminal matters in Federal, State, and Tribal Courts across Minnesota.
“As a lifelong Northern Minnesotan, Mr. Shermoen brings a necessary perspective to the Ninth Judicial District,” said Lieutenant Governor Flanagan. “His outstanding experience, compassion, and deep commitment to his community will make him an excellent addition to the bench.”
Shermoen earned his A.A. from Rainy River Community College, his B.S. from the University of Minnesota, Carlson School of Business, and his J.D., with distinction, from the University of North Dakota School of Law.
Minnesota’s Ninth Judicial District consists of seventeen counties in northwest Minnesota: Aitkin, Beltrami, Cass, Clearwater, Crow Wing, Hubbard, Itasca, Kittson, Koochiching, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, Norman, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake, and Roseau.
