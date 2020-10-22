MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota is experiencing a smorgasbord of weather Thursday: from heavy snow in north-central Minnesota to “thunder-sleet” in the Twin Cities.
Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says that where the snow is falling up north, communities could see up to 8 inches of accumulation. Already Thursday morning, some WCCO Weather Watchers have reported upwards of six inches of fresh snow.
Several schools in north-central Minnesota, which is under a winter storm warning, have canceled classes or switched to e-learning. To see WCCO’s School Closing page, click here.
As the snow system cuts eastward across the state, warm air surging up from Iowa is creating a noisy mess of weather in southern Minnesota. Snow, sleet, rain, and claps of thunder were seen and heard Thursday morning from the southwest corner of the state to the Twin Cities.
The mixed precipitation is expected to continue through the day in southern Minnesota, changing from snow to sleet to rain, depending on the air temperature in the given area. Drivers are advised to be cautious of slick roads, particularly in southwestern Minnesota, where up to a tenth of an inch of ice could accumulate.
Overnight lows are expected to dip below freezing, possibly creating ice out of any liquid on untreated surfaces. Again, be cautious if driving.
Looking at the weekend, temperatures will remain well below average and another chance of snow appears to be in store for Sunday.
