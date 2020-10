NFL Week 7 AFC West Picks: Broncos Looking To Climb Division Standings Against ChiefsCBS Denver's sports anchor likes what he sees from the Broncos of late, but not enough to pick them over the Chiefs.

Survey Finds (Perhaps Surprisingly) Vikings Fans Complain Less Than Most Other NFL Fan BasesDespite a lot to take issue with this season, fans of the Minnesota Vikings do not complain as much as most other NFL fan bases.

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 7: Joe Mixon Injury Opens Door For Giovani BernardThe Bengals top running back was injured in Week 6 opening an opportunity for Bernard to step up and fill the top role in Week 7.

Vikings Coach Mike Zimmer Left To Ponder Where To Turn In 1-5 Season"If we lost a game by one point and we had a letdown in the next game, that would be surprising to me," Coach Mike Zimmer said. "If you lose a game, you shouldn't have a letdown. You should put a foot on the grinder and get back to work."