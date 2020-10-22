Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Crews are cleaning up Thursday morning after a semi reportedly hit a slick spot and rolled near Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.
MnDOT says the crash happened in Mendota, on the eastbound ramp from Highway 62 to Highway 55. The semi rolled onto nearby Highway 13, which is expected to be closed until 8 a.m.
It’s unclear if the semi driver was hurt.
Motorists are advised to drive with caution Thursday as roads are slick in the Twin Cities.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.
You must log in to post a comment.