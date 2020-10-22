MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Target and Lowe’s are offering families safe ways to celebrate Halloween during the COVID-19 pandemic. Both companies are hosting drive-thru events at stores.
Lowe’s will be hosting free, hour-long events on Thursday evening and again on Oct. 29. Families will be able to participate in drive-thru or curbside trick-or-treating. Each family will receive a pumpkin and candy. The Lowe’s events are free and happening at every store location. The events both start at 6 p.m.
As for Target, many of its stores will be putting together a “Boo Avenue” experience for families to drive through on Halloween. The festivities will feature spooky activities, treats and costumes. For more information on the Target stores offering the Halloween experience, click here.
