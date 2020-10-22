MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After just six games, the Minnesota Vikings have traded defensive end Yannick Ngakoue to the Baltimore Ravens.
The team announced the move Thursday morning.
That… didn’t last long. https://t.co/svSFKGpVag
— Norman Seawright III, M.S. 👟 (@SeawrightSays) October 22, 2020
The Vikings did not say which draft choices they received. However, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that his sources say the Vikings got a 2021 third-round pick and a 2022 conditional fifth-round pick.
Vikings and Ravens finalizing a trade to send DE Yannick Ngakoue to Baltimore for a 2021 third-round pick and a 2022 conditional fifth-round pick, sources tell ESPN.
Vikings initially sent 2021 second-round pick and 2022 conditional fifth-round pick to Jags. Now get most back.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 22, 2020
The fifth-year pass-rushing specialist joined the Vikings from the Jacksonville Jaguars right before the season started. Minnesota sent a 2021 second-round pick and a conditional 2022 fifth round pick to the Jaguars to acquire Ngakoue.
At the time, the deal was a long time coming for Ngakoue, who was pushing for a trade out of the Jaguars.
