By WCCO-TV
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After just six games, the Minnesota Vikings have traded defensive end Yannick Ngakoue to the Baltimore Ravens.

The team announced the move Thursday morning.

The Vikings did not say which draft choices they received. However, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that his sources say the Vikings got a 2021 third-round pick and a 2022 conditional fifth-round pick.

The fifth-year pass-rushing specialist joined the Vikings from the Jacksonville Jaguars right before the season started. Minnesota sent a 2021 second-round pick and a conditional 2022 fifth round pick to the Jaguars to acquire Ngakoue.

At the time, the deal was a long time coming for Ngakoue, who was pushing for a trade out of the Jaguars.

