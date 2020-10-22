MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – After nearly 7 years, two western Wisconsin families finally have answers as to who, police believe, killed their loved ones.

January 2014, witnesses say Rick Cobenais took Ben Juarez’s keys, concerned over his ability to drive. Soon, a truck came by, hitting and killing them both. The truck took off, devastating the two families.

Now, the families know who to forgive. Officers say after an investigator suggested they release a video of the victims’ families earlier this year, they received many tips.

“This family and the community members can now heal, we now have the answers to the questions we all had,” said Sheriff Brent Waak from Polk County.

Officers arrested Andrew Endres Wednesday. The sheriff quickly called his partner in the case.

“I think my only words were ‘Holy bleep,’ and ‘Are you kidding me?'” said Chief Frank Taylor from St. Croix Tribal Police.

A photo lists the suspect as a volunteer firefighter for the Randolph-Hampton Fire District. Officers got a tip that back in 2014 Enders was having a party at his parents’ cabin, and went for a beer run when the accident happened. They found Enders in Dakota County and arrested him.

The victims’ families absorbed the news they had been waiting for, praising officers, and breathing a sigh of relief.

“I want to remind everyone that we all have a final judgement, and what we do right now reflects on that. We need to realize that true justice will always be in the creator’s hands,” said Thomas Fowler, the stepson of the victim.

Endres will be extradited to Wisconsin for a bond hearing.