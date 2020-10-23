Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Figures released by the state show that almost 500 inmates at the Stillwater Correctional Facility are currently positive for COVID-19.
From more than 7,000 tests that have been administered at that location, there have been 581 confirmed positive cases. Of those, 85 have recovered, and another two were hospitalized. That leaves 496 active cases out of an inmate population of 1,361.
Additionally, 55 staffers at Stillwater have tested positive. Of those, 12 are back at work, and another two were hospitalized.
Other facilities have reported triple-digit positive figures among inmates, including more than 200 at the Faribault Correctional Facility, 169 at the St. Cloud prison, and 102 in Lino Lakes.
