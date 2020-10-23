MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 26-year-old Texas man and self-described “Boogaloo Bois” member is accused of traveling to Minneapolis and firing an AK-47-style weapon into Minneapolis Police Department’s 3rd Precinct during the May 28 unrest.

On Friday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced that Ivan Harrison Hunter of Boerne, Texas, is facing a federal charge of participating in a riot. He was arrested in San Antonio, Texas on Wednesday.

According to the criminal complaint, Hunter traveled from Texas to Minneapolis with the intent to participate in a riot. Video taken on the night of May 28 shows a person, later identified as Hunter, discharging 13 rounds from an AK-47-style semi automatic rifle into the 3rd Precinct building.

The building was set on fire and looted during unrest sparked by George Floyd’s death. At the time of the shooting, there were looters believed to still be inside the building.

According to the complaint, investigators say after firing 13 rounds into the 3rd Precinct, Hunter is seen giving another person a “high-five” and yelling, “Justice for Floyd!”

Hunter is a self-described member of the Boogaloo Bois. FBI initiated an investigation into members of the group based on information that members were discussing committing crimes of violence and maintaining an armed presence on the streets of Minneapolis during the unrest.

“The Boogaloo Bois are a loosely-connected group of individuals who espouse violent anti- government sentiments. The term ‘Boogaloo’ itself references an impending second civil war in the United States and is associated with violent uprisings against the government,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Following the May 28 incident, Hunter drove back to Texas the next day and allegedly posted on social media describing his involvement, including “protesters shoot back.”

Then, on June 3, Hunter was pulled over by police in Austin, Texas for traffic violations and officers discovered numerous semi automatic rifles and two loaded pistols, along with marijuana, according to the complaint.

Several days later, federal agents discovered Hunter’s online affiliation with Boogaloo Bois member Steven Carrillo. Carrillo has been charged in California with the May 29 murder of a federal officer, the complaint said.

Lisa Waldner is an expert on domestic militia groups like the Boogaloo Bois. She explains the motivation of this group.

“These individuals are considered right wing extremists, they’re not interested in social justice.They’re very opportunistic,” said Waldner. “Social media has made it very easy for people who don’t know each other to find each other and meet up.”

Rachel Bean, a Minneapolis activist who was there the night the precinct burned, says outside agitators blur the message of those fighting back against years of oppression through protest and rioting.

“I just want those folks who are in the streets, who have been in the streets for years continuing to stay in the streets, I want those folks be the focus of the story, not these flashy charges,” Bean said. “How do armed white men with guns end up at a police precinct if you don’t already have a significant uprising happening?”

This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

“This case falls within the purview of the Attorney General’s Task Force to Combat Violent Anti- Government Extremism. Launched in June 2020, the Task Force is dedicated to supporting the investigation and prosecution of any person or group who commits violence in the name of an anti-government ideology,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Hunter made his initial court appearance Thursday in San Antonio, Texas.

