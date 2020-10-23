MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota health officials on Friday reported 1,721 new coronavirus cases and 13 more deaths.
According to Minnesota Department of Health, almost 27,000 tests were processed in the last 24 hours, including antigen tests (399).
So far, 2,314 people have died because of the virus. The vast majority of the deaths – 1,623 – have occurred in long-term care facilities.
MORE: MDH’s COVID-19 Situation Update
A total of 129,863 cases have been confirmed in the state since March. Of those, 114,679 people no longer need to self-isolate. More than 9,000 people have needed treatment in Minnesota hospitals. Health officials are urging people to avoid all gatherings, large and small.
According to the state’s Dial Back Dashboard, Minnesota’s seven-day positivity rate has risen to 6% as of Oct. 14, due to data lag. State officials say there are about 27 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents, a number that has increased since late September.
You must log in to post a comment.