MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says a crash involving injuries has prompted the closure of eastbound Highway 36 to the east of the metro Friday morning.
According to the state patrol, the incident occurred around 6:30 a.m. on Highway 36 west of Keats Avenue in Lake Elmo, Minnesota. The crash involved two vehicles.
“Eastbound Highway 36 will be closed at Hilton Trail until further notice,” the state patrol said.
The extent of the injuries involved is still being determined.
The crash is being investigated. Check back for more details.
