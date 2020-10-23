MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Five people from central Minnesota have been indicted with conspiring to distribute methamphetamine.
According to the indictment’s allegations, Gerald Allen Jensen, a 57-year old man from Brook Park, had been selling pound-level amounts of meth regularly between June 2020 and September 2020. An investigation revealed that Miguel Eduardo Del Real, 25, Ivan Lopez, 25, Juan Jose Paniagua, Jr., 24, and Aaron Michael Stenquist, 49, were part of the meth distribution conspiracy with Jensen.
On Sept. 16, the East Central Drug and Violent Offenders Task Force executed a search warrant on Jensen’s residence and found $11,800 and seven pounds of meth hidden inside PVC pipes.
Two days later, the task force arrested Paniagua and Lopez, and recovered 15.4 pounds of meth. The meth was found in the trunk of Lopez’s car, in vacuum-sealed bags. Del Real ran from the scene before he could be apprehended.
All five have been charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute meth. Del Real, Lopez, and Paniagua have additionally been charged with one count of possession with the intent to distribute meth.
You must log in to post a comment.