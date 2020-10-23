MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Free COVID-19 community testing continues across Minnesota next week, with sites available in eight different cities.
Minnesota Department of Health said these free sites provide testing “in areas with outbreaks, increasing cases, or other barriers to access existing test sites.” Identification and insurance are not required to take the test.
On Oct. 23, tests will be offered between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Church of the Incarnation in Minneapolis.
On Oct. 24 between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m., testing is available in Maplewood at Aldrich Ice Arena.
On Oct. 27, a site will open at the Rock Christian Youth Center in Tyler, Minnesota.
On Oct. 27, 28, and 29 between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m., there will be tests at Bethel Lutheran Church in Little Falls, Colvill Park Courtyard Building in Red Wing, and the Lake Waconia Event Center in Waconia.
On Oct. 29 between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m., the Madison Armory in Madison MN, will be open.
The United Church of God in Christ in St. Paul will also host testing on Oct. 29 and Oct. 30 between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.
For more information on community testing, you can click here.
You must log in to post a comment.