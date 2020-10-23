MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A popular winter attraction will not be returning to the Twin Cities this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Ice Castles, which is based in Utah and has historically operated at six locations across North America, is scaling back and will not be returning to Minnesota this year.
“We would like to thank everyone who has supported Ice Castles over the years by visiting our Minnesota location,” said Ice Castles CEO Kyle Standifird, “Although we have decided not to bring Ice Castles back to the Twin Cities this winter, we look forward to returning to Minnesota in the future.”
Ice Castles was founded in 2009 and has had locations in New Brighton, Stillwater, Excelsior, Eden Prairie, and at the Mall of America.
The company hopes to return to Minnesota again in January 2022 if the situation permits.
