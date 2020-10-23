MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Businesses on Lake Street that were destroyed during riots and unrest are getting some much needed help.
UnitedHealth Group announced grant partnerships with five nonprofits to help with the rebuilding process on Lake Street. The total contribution is about $5 million.
UnitedHealth Group made the announcement on Friday morning, surrounded by city leaders and representatives from those nonprofits.
One of the businesses that is benefiting is the Seward Pharmacy, which was essentially destroyed during a riot on May 27, after the death of George Floyd. Owner Elia Usso says the pharmacy is vital to the neighborhood and delivers medications to patients. He says any help rebuilding will make Lake Street stronger.
“Lake Street is our home. The city Minneapolis is our home. Minnesota is our home. We are going to come back. Lake Street is going to come back. With your help, it will be a wonderful comeback and I’m so grateful,” he said.
Seward Pharmacy has been doing home prescription deliveries and the store opened its doors again in September. The plan is to have new shelves and a new interior in place in the coming weeks.
