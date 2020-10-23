Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Over one million absentee ballots have been accepted so far in Minnesota, according to the latest data from the Minnesota Secretary of State website.
As of Thursday, 1,765,327 applications have been submitted and 1,186,522 have been accepted — that’s about 67% of the ballots submitted. To put that into perspective, in the 2018 state general election only 730,875 ballots were transmitted and 638,581 ballots were accepted.
In the 2018 state general election, 13,468 ballots were rejected.
To track the status of your absentee or mail ballot click here.
