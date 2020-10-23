Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Brooklyn Center say a man was found dead Thursday morning near a pedestrian path.
According to police, officers responded around 9:30 a.m. to the 5900 block of Shingle Creek Parkway in Brooklyn Center. There, officers found an adult man who was “obviously deceased.”
Brooklyn Center detectives, along with the Hennepin County Crime Lab and Hennepin County Medical Examiner responded to the scene. The victim’s identity has not been released.
There have been no arrests and the Brooklyn Center detectives are not currently seeking any individuals.
Foul play is not currently suspected; however, officials say the investigation is ongoing.
