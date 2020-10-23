Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 30-year-old man from Brainerd.
Sheriff Scott Goddard said Robert Joseph Hamann was last seen Oct. 17.
His wife contacted authorities. There’s concern for his welfare, and Goddard asked for anyone with any information on his whereabouts to contact his department or their local law enforcement.
He is known to drive a 1999 Chevrolet Lumina with the license plates bearing 134 RER.
