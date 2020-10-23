MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Sawyer County say a 53-year-old man is hospitalized after his vehicle struck the side of a train Wednesday evening.
According to the sheriff’s office, emergency crews responded around 5 p.m. to a crash near the intersection of State Highway 48 and Canaday Road in the Town of Weirgor.
Upon arrival, deputies learned that a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling east on Hwy 48 and made a right turn on Canaday road. The vehicle, driven by Jeffery Waite of Exeland, struck the side of a southbound Canadian National Railroad locomotive as the train crossed Canaday Road.
Waite was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time. Authorities say no other injuries were reported.
The crash is currently under investigation by the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office. It is believed alcohol may have been a contributing factor to the crash, officials say.
