MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A St. Louis Park man has been charged by the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office with five felony counts of filing false or fraudulent individual income tax returns, S corporation returns, as well as failing to pay or collect sales tax.
According to the complaint, Howard Alan Rubin filed fraudulent individual tax returns and S corporation returns for one of his businesses between 2013 and 2017. He also failed to file S corporation returns for his other business during those years.
Mr. Rubin allegedly reported losses on all filed returns and claimed taxable income in his bank accounts as non-taxable income.
Rubin owes over $223,000 in unpaid state taxes, penalties and interest, the complaint says.
If found guilty, each tax-related felony charge carries a maximum penalty of 5 years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both.
