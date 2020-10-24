MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – On Saturday, Minnesota health officials reported 2,268 additional cases of COVID-19 and 14 deaths.
According to the Minnesota Department of Health, 36,488 tests were processed in the last 24 hours, including antigen tests (1,060). Over 1.7 million Minnesotans have been tested for the virus, with over 2.6 million tests processed since March. The state’s total COVID-19 tally stands at 132,122, though 116,693 of those who have tested positive no longer need to self-isolate.
The state’s death toll is now at 2,328, with the majority of the victims living in long-term care facilities. Of the 14 who died on Friday, nine resided in assisted living or group home settings
MORE: COVID-19 Situation Update
Since the virus hit the state in March, 9,444 people have been hospitalized, with 2,533 people spending time in the ICU.
On Wednesday, Minnesota tied its record for COVID-19 deaths at 35. The last time the state hit that number was in May.
On Friday, the Anoka-Hennepin school district said they would transition their middle and high school students to distance learning, as the county is experiencing higher levels of COVID-19 transmission.
According to the state’s Dial Back Dashboard, Minnesota’s seven-day positivity rate has risen to 6% as of Oct. 14, due to data lag. State officials say there are about 27 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents, a number that has increased since late September.
