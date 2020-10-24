Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota BCA is asking for the public’s help in finding Andrea “Andi” Elizabeth Nyberg.
The 80-year-old suffers from Alzheimers and left her residence in Kanabec County around 3:30 p.m. on Friday. According to the BCA, she left driving a red 2004 Buick LeSabre with a Minnesota License Plate number of 024RWA.
At this time, the BCA does not know in which direction she took off. She was last seen wearing a black jacket with a teal colored hood.
If you have any information, please contact Kanabec County Sheriff’s Office at 320-679-8400 or call 911.
You must log in to post a comment.