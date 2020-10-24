MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Record cold is on the way over the weekend, with temperatures that will feel more like December.
Saturday could even beat a cold-high temperature record that’s stood since 1877. That means it’s been 133 years since the high temperature has been colder than 33 degrees. On Saturday, the high temperature is expected to only hit 31 degrees in the metro.
Records could be broken through Tuesday, as cold temperatures combined with snow look to hit Minnesota.
Update: It's still cold, and it's going to stay cold for another week. 🥶 #mnwx pic.twitter.com/SY3zFjSPHj
— Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) October 24, 2020
Snow flurries are expected to fall on Saturday evening, impacting the southern portion of the state. There could be a light dusting of snow in the Twin Cities by Sunday morning. But more snow is expected on Sunday afternoon which could leave around an inch of snow in the metro and up to three inches of snow in southwest Minnesota.
October snowfall records have also been broken in Duluth, the Twin Cities, St. Cloud, and Eau Claire. That’s right – it’s a snowier October than 1991, when the Halloween blizzard hit the metro (though much of the snow from that storm fell after midnight Halloween). Duluth has had a foot of snow so far, and the Twin Cities have seen nearly nine inches.
There will, however, be a slight warm-up around Halloween, with temperatures in the 40s, and by the time November hits, the temperatures should be hitting around average.
