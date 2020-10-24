Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Students in north Minneapolis have a new way to learn about science, technology, engineering and math — the Mobile Innovation Lab.
The bus has equipment like HP graphic computers and 3D printers so kids can work on science and technology projects.
The goal is to bring the classroom to students, especially as many learn from home.
This Mobile Innovation Lab is the brain child of the Northside STEM District. That’s a coalition of African American education and community-based institutions in North Minneapolis.
