MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO)- St. Paul Public Schools has announced they will keep their younger students in a distance learning model, delaying the start for hybrid learning for at least another month.
The decision impacts “stage 2” students, those in Pre-K through second grade.
The school district said, due to a national backorder, they do not have enough air filters with MERV 11 ratings for each building with “stage 2” students. They do, however, have enough filters for the buildings that are currently in operation; earlier this month the district allowed some special education programs to transition back into the classroom.
SPPS said they reevaluate again on Oct. 30 to determine if the district could transition to “stage 2.” If so, their start date would be Nov. 30.
On Nov. 30, the district will reevaluate if students in “stage 3” – grades 3 through 5 – can transition back to hybrid learning in 2021.
On Friday, Anoka-Hennepin School District announced that middle and high school students would shift to distance learning because of rising COVID-19 levels in the county.
