Comments
Traffic Stops: 101
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Hennepin County say they once again joined forces with several law enforcement partners to crackdown on drag racing occurring around the metro.
Over the weekend, their collective efforts resulted in:
Traffic Stops: 101
Citations: 29
Bookings: 22
Firearms recovered: 12
DUI: 1
Flee: 4
RELATED: Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office Touts Crackdown On Drag Racing
The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office thanks the following partners for their assistance: Minneapolis Police, Metro Transit Police, Minnesota State Patrol, Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office, Brooklyn Park Police, St. Paul Police
You must log in to post a comment.